United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 23.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 2116.72 croreNet profit of United Breweries rose 23.20% to Rs 132.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 2116.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1890.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2116.721890.05 12 OPM %10.739.75 -PBDT235.43194.95 21 PBT178.28144.03 24 NP132.17107.28 23
