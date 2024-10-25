Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 23.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 2116.72 crore

Net profit of United Breweries rose 23.20% to Rs 132.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 2116.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1890.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2116.721890.05 12 OPM %10.739.75 -PBDT235.43194.95 21 PBT178.28144.03 24 NP132.17107.28 23

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

