United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 23.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of United Breweries rose 23.20% to Rs 132.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 107.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 2116.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1890.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2116.721890.0510.739.75235.43194.95178.28144.03132.17107.28

