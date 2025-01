Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 49.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.02% to Rs 10.22 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 49.70% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.02% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.229.9237.8753.024.255.542.493.801.693.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News