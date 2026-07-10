Zensar Technologies Ltd Spurts 3.95%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 2.26%

Zensar Technologies Ltd has added 1.57% over last one month compared to 0.99% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.61% rise in the SENSEX

Zensar Technologies Ltd rose 3.95% today to trade at Rs 464.55. The BSE Information Technology index is up 2.26% to quote at 27279.38. The index is down 0.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTM Ltd increased 3.88% and Mastek Ltd added 3.86% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 27.54 % over last one year compared to the 6.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Zensar Technologies Ltd has added 1.57% over last one month compared to 0.99% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19116 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.93 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 868.5 on 18 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 423.35 on 01 Jul 2026.