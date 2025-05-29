Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 4750.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 40.93 crore

Net profit of Everest Organics rose 4750.00% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 40.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.14% to Rs 159.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 197.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

