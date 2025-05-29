Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 23.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 23.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales decline 4.43% to Rs 48.27 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 23.29% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.43% to Rs 48.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.76% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 184.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales48.2750.51 -4 184.68170.59 8 OPM %5.955.29 -5.896.21 - PBDT1.351.11 22 4.093.41 20 PBT1.070.87 23 3.002.55 18 NP0.900.73 23 2.351.93 22

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

