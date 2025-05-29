Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 23.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.43% to Rs 48.27 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 23.29% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.43% to Rs 48.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.76% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 184.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

48.2750.51184.68170.595.955.295.896.211.351.114.093.411.070.873.002.550.900.732.351.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News