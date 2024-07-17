Zydus enters into non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda

For marketing Vault? in India

Zydus Lifesciences has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to market the novel Potassium Competitive Acid Blocker (P-CAB) Vonoprazan in India. The drug will be marketed under the brand name of Vault in India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the terms of this agreement, Zydus will be marketing the drug in India. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is quite prevalent condition affecting patients in India. The pooled prevalence of GERD in the Indian population is 15.6 % as per study published in Indian Journal of Gastroenterology, 2021, citing age, body mass index (BMI), diet, tea/coffee intake, tobacco, and alcohol consumption as risk factors.

Zydus is a pioneer in providing innovative treatment options to manage GERD like Pantodac (Pantoprazole), Happi (Rabeprazole), and Ocid (Omeprazole). Zydus was the first company to introduce Pantoprazole in India in 1999. The launch of Vault (Vonoprazan) will provide clinicians a novel treatment option to manage GERD and other acid peptic disorders for the Indian population.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News