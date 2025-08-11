Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences gets USDFA approval for Prucalopride tablets

Zydus Lifesciences gets USDFA approval for Prucalopride tablets

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Prucalopride tablets, 1 mg and 2 mg.

The said drug is equivalent to listed drug Motegrity tablets, 1 mg and 2 mg.

Prucalopride is prescribed for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), a condition where the cause of constipation is unknown. It helps stimulate peristalsis, natural muscle contractions in the colon, to promote more regular bowel movements. The said tablets will be produced at the companys (SEZ), Ahmedabad.

Prucalopride tablets had annual sales of $186.8 million in the United States (IQVIA MAT June 2025).

As on 31st July 2025, the group has 422 approvals and has so far filed 483 ANDA since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The companys consolidated net profit shed 1% to Rs 1,170.90 crore on a 17.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,290.2 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter fell 1.04% to end at Rs 935.50 on Friday, 8 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nibe bags $1.2 million defence order from Elbit Systems for Naval Launcher Kits

Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 8.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 51.16% in the June 2025 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Cupid Q1 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 15 cr

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story