Gland Pharma Ltd spurts 1.67%, rises for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1809.85, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.11% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% gain in NIFTY and a 38.64% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1809.85, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. Gland Pharma Ltd has added around 12.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22450.2, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

