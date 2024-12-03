Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1.86%, up for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 281.9, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.28% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% gain in NIFTY and a 27.94% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9133.6, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 283.75, up 1.83% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up 58.28% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% gain in NIFTY and a 27.94% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 66.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

