Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1.86%, up for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1.86%, up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 281.9, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.28% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% gain in NIFTY and a 27.94% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 281.9, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 24428.3. The Sensex is at 80776.82, up 0.66%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has dropped around 3.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9133.6, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 283.75, up 1.83% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up 58.28% in last one year as compared to a 18.09% gain in NIFTY and a 27.94% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 66.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 7: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

Best Same Day Payday Loans Online: No Credit Check Guaranteed Approval 2025

Speculation over RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das' extension heats up after GDP miss

No relief for priest Chinmoy Das, B'desh court to resume hearing on Jan 2

Sambhal violence was pre-planned, aimed to disturb harmony: Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story