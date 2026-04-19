Amid tight budgets, gold shines this Akshaya Tritiya on demand boost

"We have recorded robust growth across our pan-Indian network. Since the muhurat commenced, there has been a steady influx of customers at showrooms, reflecting positive consumer sentiment. Performance across the country remains consistently high, with markets in the North, West, and parts of South India showing particularly strong momentum," said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director at Kalyan Jewellers. At the chain, intent-led demand for bridal jewellery was balanced by traditional ‘shagun’ purchases such as gold coins and even silver coins, artefacts, and jewellery. "With the Muhurat spanning two days this year, we expect demand momentum to remain resilient through the night. Our integration with quick-commerce platforms has been pivotal in ensuring high accessibility for convenience-led and last-minute purchases," he added.