Crude oil futures crash 6% to hit lower circuit after US-Iran ceasefire

Crude oil prices retreated sharply on Wednesday crashing by 6 per cent to hit their lower circuit level in futures trade, tracking weak global benchmarks after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures for the April delivery slumped by ₹640, or 6 per cent, to ₹10,029 per barrel -- its lower circuit limit.

Similarly, the May contract declined by ₹565, or 6 per cent, to ₹8,860 per barrel, also hitting its lower circuit limit amid aggressive selling as easing tensions reduced fears of supply disruptions.

Globally, oil prices retreated after the ceasefire announcement between the US and Iran, which is expected to restore supply flows through the Strait of Hormuz - a key transit route for nearly one-fifth of global oil shipments.