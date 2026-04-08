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Crude oil futures crash 6% to hit lower circuit after US-Iran ceasefire

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures for the April delivery slumped by ₹640, or 6 per cent, to ₹10,029 per barrel -- its lower circuit limit

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The May contract declined by ₹565, or 6 per cent, to ₹8,860 per barrel, also hitting its lower circuit limit
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 10:15 AM IST
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Crude oil prices retreated sharply on Wednesday crashing by 6 per cent to hit their lower circuit level in futures trade, tracking weak global benchmarks after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures for the April delivery slumped by ₹640, or 6 per cent, to ₹10,029 per barrel -- its lower circuit limit.

Similarly, the May contract declined by ₹565, or 6 per cent, to ₹8,860 per barrel, also hitting its lower circuit limit amid aggressive selling as easing tensions reduced fears of supply disruptions.

Globally, oil prices retreated after the ceasefire announcement between the US and Iran, which is expected to restore supply flows through the Strait of Hormuz - a key transit route for nearly one-fifth of global oil shipments.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery tumbled by $17.11, or 15.15 per cent, to $95.84 per barrel, while Brent oil for June contract plunged by $14.52, or 13.29 per cent, to $94.75 per barrel in New York.

Analysts said crude prices cooled after geopolitical risk premiums unwound following the easing of tensions in West Asia.

US President Donald Trump said he would suspend planned military action against Iran after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be permitted during the period, easing concerns over supply disruptions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Crude OilUS-Iran tensionsIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsCrude Oil Price

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

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