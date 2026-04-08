Gold rises to near three-week high after Trump pauses attacks on Iran

Gold prices climbed to a near three-week high on Wednesday as markets reassessed near-term risks after US President Donald Trump agreed ​to suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks, easing ​fears of energy-driven inflation.

Spot gold was up 2.3 per cent at $4,812.49 per ounce, as of ‌0215 GMT. Earlier in the session, bullion rose more than 3 per cent to its highest level since March 19.

US gold futures for June delivery gained 3.4 per cent to $4,841.60.

Trump said Washington had agreed to a two-week pause in attacks and had received a 10-point proposal from Iran what he described as a workable basis for negotiations.

His comments followed earlier warnings that Tehran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz or risk US retaliation. "This is a knee-jerk relief rally and it remains to be seen if Iran complies. For gold, the 200 day-moving-average at $4,930 and then $5,000 will be key hurdles. ‌Similarly, $80-$81 is a important level for silver," independent metals trader Tai Wong said. Pakistan, which has been mediating between Washington and Tehran, requested the two-week extension to give diplomacy time to proceed. Iran's Supreme Security Council said negotiations with the United States would begin on April 10 in Islamabad, after it submitted its proposal via Pakistan, although it added that the talks did not signal an end to the war.

Rising energy prices could fuel ​inflation and complicate central banks' decision on interest rates. While gold is often seen as an ‌inflation hedge and a safe-haven asset during uncertain times, its appeal tends to weaken in a high-interest-rate environment as it offers no yield. According to research by the ​Federal Reserve ‌Bank of Dallas, a prolonged disruption to global oil trade could push US inflation above ‌4 per cent by year-end, with steeper increases possible in the short term. Gold, which started the year on a strong note, has fallen more than 8 per cent since the Iran war ‌erupted ​on February 28.