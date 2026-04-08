Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,49,830; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,49,830; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,340

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,980 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 8:06 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,340. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,830 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,51,190 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,980.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,38,590 in Chennai.
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,490.  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900.
 
US gold extended gains on Wednesday as markets reassessed near-term risks after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks, easing fears of energy-driven inflation. 
 
Spot gold climbed 2.3 per cent to $4,811.66 per ounce by 2344 GMT, after rising 1.2 per cent on Tuesday, while US gold futures for June delivery gained 3.3 per cent to $4,840.20. 
 
Among other metals, spot silver rose 4.3 per cent to $76.08 per ounce, platinum gained 2.4 per cent to $2,004.95 and palladium added 2.1 per cent at $1,500.  
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver Pricesbullion

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 8:05 AM IST

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