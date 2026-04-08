Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,49,830; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,830 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,51,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,980.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,38,590 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,490. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900. US gold extended gains on Wednesday as markets reassessed near-term risks after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks, easing fears of energy-driven inflation.