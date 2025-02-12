Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver dips Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 87,390

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 80,110

Gold, silver

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:55 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 87,390 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,400.
 

 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 87,390.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 87,540.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 80,110.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,260.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai at Rs 99,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.
 
US gold eased on Wednesday, after hitting an all-time high in the previous session on global trade war fears triggered by US President Donald Trump's new tariffs, as the market's focus shifted to a key US inflation report.
 
Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent at $2,895.23 per ounce, as of 0033 GMT, after climbing a peak of $2,942.70 on Tuesday.
 
Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $31.78 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.1 per cent to $984.50 and palladium firmed 0.3 per cent to $978.77.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
   
First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

