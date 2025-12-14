Home / Markets / Commodities / India's gems, jewellery exports in November grew 20% to $2.5 bn: GJEPC

The overall exports of gems and jewellery were flat at $ 18.86 billion during April-November period as compared to $ 18.85 billion in the same period of last year.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
Dec 14 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
India's gems and jewellery exports grew 19.64 per cent to $ 2.5 billion in November compared to the same month last year, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

The overall gross export of Cut & Polished diamonds was at $ 919.74 million in November as compared to $ 666.34 million in the same period of the previous year.

Provisional gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds witnessed a 10.55 per cent rise in November at $ 76.09 million over $ 68.83 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, volatile prices affected gold jewellery exports which were flat at $ 1.21 billion in November against $ 1.23 billion a year ago.

Studded gold jewellery shipments surged to $ 828.89 million last month from $ 555.39 million a year ago due to high demand for job works. Exports of silver jewellery surged to $ 197.97 million from $ 63.99 million.

"Markets are stabilising and demand in many export markets is picking up including Hong Kong, China and the Middle East. Even as the performance in the US is slow, robust demand in other markets is adding on to the growth. Exports of gold studded jewellery surged as job work demand has gone up in India," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.

Silver exports had suffered in the previous months due to shortage of the bullion, however, with the supply chain restored the shipments surged, he added.

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

