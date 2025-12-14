India's gems, jewellery exports in November grew 20% to $2.5 bn: GJEPC

India's gems and jewellery exports grew 19.64 per cent to $ 2.5 billion in November compared to the same month last year, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
Total exports stood at $ 2.1 billion during the corresponding month of the previous year, according to GJEPC data.
The overall exports of gems and jewellery were flat at $ 18.86 billion during April-November period as compared to $ 18.85 billion in the same period of last year.
The overall gross export of Cut & Polished diamonds was at $ 919.74 million in November as compared to $ 666.34 million in the same period of the previous year.
Provisional gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds witnessed a 10.55 per cent rise in November at $ 76.09 million over $ 68.83 million a year ago.
Meanwhile, volatile prices affected gold jewellery exports which were flat at $ 1.21 billion in November against $ 1.23 billion a year ago.
Studded gold jewellery shipments surged to $ 828.89 million last month from $ 555.39 million a year ago due to high demand for job works. Exports of silver jewellery surged to $ 197.97 million from $ 63.99 million.
"Markets are stabilising and demand in many export markets is picking up including Hong Kong, China and the Middle East. Even as the performance in the US is slow, robust demand in other markets is adding on to the growth. Exports of gold studded jewellery surged as job work demand has gone up in India," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.
Silver exports had suffered in the previous months due to shortage of the bullion, however, with the supply chain restored the shipments surged, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app