Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,760; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,01,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,760, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,01,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,860.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,760 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,470 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,910.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,860, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,510 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Pension parking lot expanded to gold and silver ETFs, AIFs, Invits In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,20,010. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,01,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,09,100. US gold edged lower on Friday after hitting a more than seven-week high in the previous session, as investors booked profits, while silver surged to yet another all-time peak on Thursday.