Year-end portfolio review: Should you reduce weight of gold and silver?

The end of the year is probably the best time to undertake a comprehensive review of your portfolio. It helps identify imbalances that may have emerged during the year and provides an opportunity to make timely corrections. In turn, this ensures that your portfolio is more resilient and better positioned to navigate the challenges of the year ahead.

Why should you conduct a review

A year-end review helps investors check how each asset class performed and whether their portfolio captured those returns. “A review also allows investors to rebalance their portfolios in case any part of it has grown disproportionately