Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 92,400

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,880 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,390.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,880.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,030.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,390.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,540.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 92,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.

US spot gold prices steadied on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting as the market keenly watched out for the US central bank's 2025 outlook, which could impact gold's future direction.

Spot gold steadied at $2,652.30 per ounce, as of 0028 GMT. US gold futures was flat at $2,669.10.

Spot silver was unchanged at $30.49 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $937.27, while palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $944.86.

(With inputs from Reuters)