Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors hope for Fed rate cuts

Falls were limited however by concerns of supply disruptions in the event of more US sanctions on major suppliers Russia and Iran



Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 8:54 AM IST
Oil futures eased from their highest levels in weeks as investors awaited a meeting of the Federal Reserve later this week for indication of further rate cuts.

Falls were limited however by concerns of supply disruptions in the event of more US sanctions on major suppliers Russia and Iran.

Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $74.28 a barrel by 0110 GMT after settling at their highest level since Nov. 22 on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 30 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $70.99 a barrel after reaching its highest settlement level since Nov. 7 in the previous session.

Oil prices were bolstered by new European Union sanctions on Russian oil last week and expectations of tighter sanctions on Iranian supply, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that the US is looking at further sanctions on "dark fleet" tankers and will not rule out sanctions on Chinese banks as it seeks to reduce Russia's oil revenue and access to foreign supplies to fuel its war in Ukraine.

Fresh US sanctions on entities trading Iranian oil are already driving prices of the crude sold to China to the highest in years. The incoming Trump administration is expected to ramp up pressure on Iran.

Oil prices were also supported by key central bank interest rate cuts in Canada, Europe and Switzerland last week and expectations the Fed will cut rates this week, Sycamore said.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its Dec. 17-18 meeting which will also provide an updated look at how much further Fed officials think they will reduce rates in 2025 and perhaps into 2026.

Lower interest rates can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

