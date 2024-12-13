Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 79,460, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kg

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 79,460, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kg

Price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 79,460

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,610 (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 7:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,460 according to the GoodReturns website. In contrast, the price of silver climbed up Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,840.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 79,460.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,610.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,840.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,990.

More From This Section

Gold prices rise on expectations of Fed rate cut, inflation data on tap

Gold jumps Rs 10 to Rs 77,790, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,900 per kg

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at 91,900Rs

Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 77,900, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 92,100 per kg

RBI adds 27 tonnnes gold to country's reserve in October, says WGC

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 96,600. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 104,100.
 
US Gold prices were steady on Friday as investors refrained from making big bets, with attention turning to the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision on interest rates at next week's meeting.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $2,681.55 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT. Bullion is poised for a weekly gain and has added nearly 2 per cent so far this week. 
Spot silver was flat at $30.94 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3 per cent to $927.50 and palladium fell 0.5 per cent to $965.22.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold jumps Rs 10 to Rs 78,610, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kg

'You must allocate 8% of your portfolio in gold, 10-15% in silver in 2025'

Gold jumps Rs 10 to Rs 78,610, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kg

Gold rises on Fed rate cut bets, China's central bank resumes purchases

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,610

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver PricesGold and silvergold and silver prices

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story