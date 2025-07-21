Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Hallmarking for 9 carat gold gets green light: What it means for consumers

Hallmarking for 9 carat gold gets green light: What it means for consumers

The government now allows 9 carat gold to be officially hallmarked from July 2025, making jewellery more affordable and regulated as prices near ₹1 lakh per 10g

The government has added 9 karat gold to the BIS hallmarking system to improve affordability and consumer trust amid record-high gold prices.

Govt approves hallmarking of 9 karat gold from July 2025 | Photo: Gold Bar by Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has approved hallmarking standards for 9 carat gold, making it officially part of the Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) hallmarking system. The notification was issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and the rule will take effect from this month, June 2025.
 
What’s happening: According to BIS, 9K gold must have a minimum fineness of 375 parts per thousand, and will now be subject to the same regulations as other gold categories. Jewellers and hallmarking centres must comply starting July 2025.
 
Why it matters: Gold prices have surged to record highs in India, crossing ₹99,000 per 10 grams and briefly hitting ₹1,00,484 on the MCX. This has led to many consumers being priced out of the market. By making 9 carat gold (which costs roughly ₹38,110 per 10 grams, including GST) part of the hallmarking system, the government aims to:
 
  • Make gold jewellery more affordable, especially for budget-conscious buyers
  • Rebuild consumer trust by ensuring purity standards even in lower-carat jewellery
  • Boost sales during festive and wedding seasons, crucial periods for the jewellery industry
  • Jewellers and analysts expect this move to appeal to younger consumers and rural markets, where gold budgets are typically tighter

Also Read

Bombay High Court

Explained: Why Bombay HC acquitted all 12 in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case

Jane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma

Jane Street to resume trading: Arbitrage vs market manipulation explained

green card, h1b visa

60 days or less: H-1B Workers get deportation notices despite legal status

Xi Jinping

Why is Xi Jinping unhappy with Chinese officials over AI, EV investments?

Bahrain

Bahrain Golden Visa vs UAE: How Indians can choose the right Gulf path

 
The background: Until now, hallmarking in India was permitted only for 24K, 23K, 22K, 20K, 18K, and 14K gold. The BIS hallmark certifies the gold’s purity (measured in parts per thousand) and ensures consumer protection under the BIS Act, 2016.
 
The absence of 9 carat gold from the list had limited jewellers’ ability to sell lower-purity, affordable options with government-backed certification. That gap has now been filled.
 
This development comes after a steep 60 per cent drop in gold sales by volume in June, the sharpest decline since the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
Why have gold prices surged? Gold prices are surging due to a combination of global and domestic factors. Investors are turning to gold as a safe-haven asset amid heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and China, and growing political instability. 
 
A significant drop of over 4 per cent in the US Dollar Index this year has further boosted gold’s appeal on the global stage. Central banks, especially in Asia, are increasing their gold reserves to diversify away from the US dollar, driven in part by concerns over political risks such as the freezing of Russian central bank assets. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts have made gold, which does not yield income, relatively more attractive. 
 
In India, domestic demand remains strong due to cultural and seasonal factors—key festivals in India traditionally see a rise in gold purchases, keeping demand high regardless of price trends.
 
Industry speaks: Officials and industry leaders have welcomed the move as overdue and timely.
 
“We had been urging the government to introduce hallmarking of 9 carat gold for over a year,” said Surendra Mehta, national secretary, India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA), speaking to The Economic Times. “This will spur demand, especially in rural areas.” Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO of Senco Gold, added, “It’s a great initiative to make gold jewellery more accessible amid high prices. Modern designs come out smartly in 9K gold, and this move also supports innovation and exports.”
 
The bigger picture: India is one of the world’s largest consumers of gold, using 800–850 tonnes annually. Global factors, including inflation and geopolitical tensions like the Russia-Ukraine war, have driven up gold prices by over 25 per cent in the past year. 
 
Amid this, jewellers are increasingly turning to lower-carat jewellery to reduce production costs and attract budget-sensitive buyers, and hallmarked 9K jewellery could unlock new export opportunities, especially for lightweight, design-centric collections.
 
What to watch out for: The new standard takes effect from July 2025, so not all jewellers may immediately offer hallmark-certified 9K gold.
 
Consumers should look for the BIS hallmark and the fineness mark (375) when buying 9 carat jewellery.
 
Gold watches and pens are now excluded from the BIS artefact definition; consumers should be aware that these items may not be hallmarked even if ma

More From This Section

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Parliament LIVE news: We want to stand with truth, says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

Tejasvi Surya

SC junks Karnataka govt's plea against quashing of case on Tejasvi Surya

Parliament, New Parliament

LS adjourned till 4 pm amid uproar as Oppn demands discussion on Op Sindoor

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha vows zero tolerance on terrorism, mourns Pahalgam deaths

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

ED arrests two Ramprastha Group directors in ₹1,100 crore fraud case

Topics : Decoded Gold BS Web Reports hallmarking of gold jewellery jewellery hallmarking gold hallmarking hallmarking gold jewellery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon