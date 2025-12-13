Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,33,210; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,04,100

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,33,210; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,04,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,110

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,360
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 8:44 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,33,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,04,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,110.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,210 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,34,960 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,360.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,22,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,23,710 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,260. 
               
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,04,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,16,100.
  
US gold prices rose to a seven-week high on Saturday, bolstered by a soft dollar, expectations of interest rate cuts and safe-haven demand prompted by geopolitical turbulence, while silver hit a record high.
 
Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $4,311.73 per ounce by 0945 GMT, its highest level since October 21, and set for a 2.7 per cent weekly gain.
 
US gold futures gained 0.7 per cent to $4,343.50.
 
Spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $63.87 per ounce, after hitting a new record high of $64.32/oz, and is headed for a 9.5 per cent weekly gain.  Elsewhere, platinum was up 0.8 per cent at $1,708.11, while palladium climbed 2.2 per cent to $1,516.95. Both were headed for a weekly rise.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

