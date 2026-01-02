India, China flip to gold premiums as prices retreat from record highs

Gold traded at a premium in top hubs India and China for the first time in about two ‍months this week as a ​correction from all-time highs helped lift retail demand, which had been hit by an unprecedented rally in prices.

Indian dealers charged a premium of up to $15 per ounce over official domestic prices this week - inclusive of 6% import and 3% sales levies - up from last week's discount of up to $61.

Domestic gold prices traded at around 136,700 ​rupees per 10 grams on Friday after hitting a record high of 140,465 rupees last week.

Retail buying improved slightly this week after prices corrected sharply from record-high levels, said a New Delhi-based jeweller. However, international benchmark spot gold kick-started the New Year on a strong note on Friday, resuming its rally after ending 2025 with gains of 64%, its largest since 1979. "Many buyers are holding off on purchases because prices are volatile and they're unsure which way the market is headed," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank. In top consumer China, the bullion flipped from trading at a discount to premiums of $3 an ounce above the global benchmark spot price this week on robust retail demand and a sharp correction in spot prices.