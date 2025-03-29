Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹90,990; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,05,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹90,990, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,05,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹83,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹90,990.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹91,140.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹83,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹83,560.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,05,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,14,100.

US Gold prices surged to a record high on Friday, as investors flocked to the safe-haven asset amid fears of a global trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's latest tariffs.

Spot gold climbed 0.6 per cent to $3,074.43 an ounce as of 02:41 p.m. EDT (1839 GMT) after hitting its eighteenth record high this year at $3,086.70 earlier in the session. Bullion is up 1.7 per cent this week and is on track for a fourth straight weekly gain. Spot silver fell 1.4 per cent to $33.93 an ounce, platinum eased 0.7 per cent to $979.10, and palladium was down 0.3 per cent to $972.13. All three were set for weekly gains.

(With inputs from Reuters)