Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,11,700

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,11,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,31,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,02,390.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,700 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,12,030 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,850.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,02,390, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,02,690. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,02,540. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,31,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,41,900. US gold prices extended losses on Thursday as the dollar firmed after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, and adopted a measured rhetoric on further policy easing.