Gold exchange best way to buy jewellery amid high rates, says Tanishq

Amid soaring gold prices and with the wedding season approaching, the country’s largest jewellery retailer, Tanishq, from the Tata group, believes that gold jewellery exchange will help drive growth in the coming months.
“With the rise in gold rates, we believe that exchange is the best way to buy new jewellery. Recycling old jewellery, which has been lying in lockers, will hopefully bring a lot of people back into the category who were shying away from purchases due to high rates,” Arun Narayan, senior vice-president at Tanishq, Titan Company, told Business Standard.
The brand has tied up with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to encourage jewellery exchange among customers.
“It will help increase volumes by unlocking the big friction point of rates,” he said, adding that exchange’s contribution to overall business has risen by 4–5 per cent between April and September this year.
“We are going in with all guns blazing and are expecting a good December quarter, which will include the festival and wedding season. Moreover, steps taken on GST will put more money into people’s hands, which will also get them in the mood to spend,” he said.
Also Read
Narayan was speaking at the launch of the Rivaah wedding lounge, spread across 10,200 square feet, at New Delhi’s South Extension market.
“Increasingly, we are seeing brides becoming the narrators of their weddings, where they want to express their individuality. We felt the need to create a unique, experiential space for brides today that offers not just jewellery but also personalisation, design expertise, trousseau creation, and styling services,” he said.
Speaking about the rise of lower-caratage jewellery, Narayan said that after a successful pilot of 18kt wedding jewellery, the brand would expand it in a bigger way.
“We make our 18kt gold bridal jewellery with a special alloy that does not compromise on quality or looks. It is a good trade-off, especially when grammages are high. Given the encouraging results, we will be scaling it up with more collections and in more stores,” he said.