Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,08,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,08,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,990.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,170 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,050 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,320.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,22,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,23,790 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,140. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,08,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,20,900. US gold prices were little changed on Saturday as a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields dented demand ‍for the non-yielding metal, though ​bullion was still set for a weekly gain.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $4,338.37 an ounce as of 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT), but was set to log a weekly gain of 0.9 per cent. US gold futures also gained 0.1 per cent to $4,370.10. Spot silver added 1.5 per cent to $66.38 an ounce, set to end the week 7.2 per cent higher after hitting a ??record high of $66.88 on Wednesday. Silver has surged 128 per cent this year, outpacing gold's 65 per cent rise, ‌supported by strong investment demand and supply ​constraints. Platinum added 2.3 per cent ​to $1,960.41 after touching a more than 17-year ‍high on Thursday. Palladium fell 0.1 per cent to $1,693 after hitting a nearly three-year high ‍earlier ‍in the session. ‌Both metals were set for weekly gains.