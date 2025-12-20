Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,08,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,08,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,990

gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,320
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 8:34 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,08,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,170 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,050 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,320.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,22,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,23,790 in Chennai. 
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,140.
                
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,08,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,20,900.
 
US gold prices were little changed on Saturday as a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields dented demand ‍for the non-yielding metal, though ​bullion was still set for a weekly gain.
 
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $4,338.37 an ounce as of 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT), but was set to log a weekly gain of 0.9 per cent. US gold futures also gained 0.1 per cent to $4,370.10.
 
Spot silver added 1.5 per cent to $66.38 an ounce, set to end the week 7.2 per cent higher after hitting a ??record high of $66.88 on Wednesday.
 
Silver has surged 128 per cent this year, outpacing gold's 65 per cent rise, ‌supported by strong investment demand and supply ​constraints.
 
Platinum added 2.3 per cent ​to $1,960.41 after touching a more than 17-year ‍high on Thursday. Palladium fell 0.1 per cent to $1,693 after hitting a nearly three-year high ‍earlier ‍in the session. ‌Both metals were set for weekly gains.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,520; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,08,100

Silver prices top ₹2 lakh/kg in spot and futures markets; gold joins rally

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,850, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,99,000

Sebi panel to propose easing curbs on commodity derivatives next year

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,35,390; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,03,100

Topics :Gold Gold PricesSilverSilver Pricesgold and silver prices

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story