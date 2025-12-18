Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,520; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,08,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,520, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,08,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,23,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,520 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,290 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,670.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,23,310, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,24,010 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,460. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,08,100 The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,22,100. US gold eased on Thursday following last session's 1 per cent rise and silver fell from a record high after breaching the $65-mark as profit-taking and a firmer dollar took hold ahead of key US inflation data later in the week.