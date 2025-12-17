Home / Markets / Commodities / Silver prices top ₹2 lakh/kg in spot and futures markets; gold joins rally

Silver prices top ₹2 lakh/kg in spot and futures markets; gold joins rally

Data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) showed spot silver opening at a new high of ~2,00,750 per kg

silver trading silver investment
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery touched an all-time high of ~2,06,111 per kg during Wednesday’s session
Ramveer Singh Gurjar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 6:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Silver prices reached unprecedented levels across domestic and international markets on Wednesday. Both spot and futures prices in India decisively breached the ~2 lakh per kg threshold. Gold, meanwhile, also joined the rally, extending its own record-breaking run.
 
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery touched an all-time high of ~2,06,111 per kg during Wednesday’s session. The surge was mirrored overseas, where silver futures on the Comex climbed to a record $66.65 per ounce
 
Data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) showed spot silver opening at a new high of ~2,00,750 per kg. Prices later eased marginally from the intraday peak to settle at ~1,99,641 per kg, still the highest closing level recorded in the domestic spot market. Gold also scaled fresh heights, touching ~1,35,496 per 10 grams on the MCX.
 
In the physical market, the rally was equally pronounced. V K Goyal, a Delhi-based bullion dealer, said spot silver prices in the city’s bullion market crossed ~2 lakh per kg for the first time, excluding GST. Including GST, prices peaked at around ~2,06,200 per kg.
 
According to Anuj Gupta, director and currency-commodity analyst at Ya Wealth Research, the sharp upswing in gold and silver prices is being driven by a combination of slowdown signs in the US economy, a weakening rupee and heightened demand for safe-haven assets. He added that silver’s recent outperformance relative to gold reflects a shortage in the physical market. In the near term, silver prices could climb to ~2.20 lakh per kg, while over the longer term they are expected to surpass ~3 lakh per kg within two to three years.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi panel to propose easing curbs on commodity derivatives next year

India's gems, jewellery exports in November grew 20% to $2.5 bn: GJEPC

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,33,210; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,04,100

Gold hits seven-week high on safe-haven demand; silver notches peak

India gold discounts widen as prices hit record high, China demand muted

Topics :Silver Pricesbulliongold and silver prices

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story