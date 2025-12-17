Silver prices top ₹2 lakh/kg in spot and futures markets; gold joins rally

Silver prices reached unprecedented levels across domestic and international markets on Wednesday. Both spot and futures prices in India decisively breached the ~2 lakh per kg threshold. Gold, meanwhile, also joined the rally, extending its own record-breaking run.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery touched an all-time high of ~2,06,111 per kg during Wednesday’s session. The surge was mirrored overseas, where silver futures on the Comex climbed to a record $66.65 per ounce

Data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) showed spot silver opening at a new high of ~2,00,750 per kg. Prices later eased marginally from the intraday peak to settle at ~1,99,641 per kg, still the highest closing level recorded in the domestic spot market. Gold also scaled fresh heights, touching ~1,35,496 per 10 grams on the MCX.