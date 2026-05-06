Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,49,170; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,49,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,170 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,50,760 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,220.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,36,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,38,190 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,890. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900. US gold prices rose more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while lower oil prices eased inflation fears on hopes of a peace deal between the US and Iran.