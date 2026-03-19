Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,64,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,590.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,740 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,58,940 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,890.

ALSO READ: Gold prices will continue to rise, says Indriya CEO Sandeep Kohli In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,590, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,45,690 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,740. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900. US gold prices inched higher on Thursday after briefly touching a more than one-month low, but gains were capped by a firm dollar and the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, which has limited hopes for near-term rate cuts.