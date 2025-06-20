Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,090; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹1,12,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,090 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,12,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,090.

ALSO READ: High gold prices, mobile tariffs pushing core inflation, says Crisil In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,220.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,660. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,810. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,12,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,22,100. US gold held steady on Friday, with geopolitical tensions escalating in the Middle East as Israel and Iran continued their air war, while investors remained wary of possible US involvement. Spot gold was steady at $3,367.60 an ounce, as of 0020 GMT. Bullion was down 1.9 per cent so far this week. US gold futures were also stable at $3,384.20.

The conflict in the Middle East intensified on Thursday when Israel bombed Iran's nuclear sites, while Iran fired missile and drone strikes on Israel, including an overnight attack on an Israeli hospital. Neither side has signalled an exit strategy. The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday, policymakers still forecast slashing rates by half-a-percentage point this year, but have slowed the pace of future cuts. Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $36.36 per ounce, platinum fell 0.7 per cent to $1,297.89, while palladium was down 0.4 per cent to $1,046.71. All three metals were headed for weekly gain.