Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 69,260, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 81,400

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 63,490

Gold image via Shutterstock
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,640, Rs 63,490, and Rs 63,510, respectively. | Image via Shutterstock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 8:10 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 69,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 81,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 63,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,260.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,410, Rs 69,260, and Rs 69,280, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,490.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,640, Rs 63,490, and Rs 63,510, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 81,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 86,400.

US gold prices were steady on Friday, after rising more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as persistent geopolitical tensions and optimism surrounding US interest rate cuts supported bullion.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,426.00 per ounce, as of 0203 GMT, after registering its best day since July 16 on Thursday.

Bullion, however, headed for a weekly decline and has lost as much as 3 per cent so far this week, after investors liquidated positions in tandem with a broader equities selloff.

US gold futures were flat at $2,465.30.

Spot silver was up 0.3 per cent at $27.65 per ounce and platinum rose 1.1 per cent to $940.80. Both metals were poised for weekly losses.

Palladium gained 0.61 per cent to $928.264.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

