Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices climb ₹500 to touch record ₹1.2 lakh per 10 grams

Gold prices climb ₹500 to touch record ₹1.2 lakh per 10 grams

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal had rallied Rs 1,500 to close at Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams on Monday

gold, gold stocks
Gold of 99.5 per cent purity extended the gains for the fourth straight session by rising Rs 500 to hit a record high of Rs 1,19,400 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) in the local bullion market.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold prices on Tuesday climbed Rs 500 to touch record Rs 1.20 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital due to a weak dollar and expectations of further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
 
According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal had rallied Rs 1,500 to close at Rs 1,19,500 per 10 grams on Monday. 
Gold of 99.5 per cent purity extended the gains for the fourth straight session by rising Rs 500 to hit a record high of Rs 1,19,400 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) in the local bullion market. 
The precious metal had settled at Rs 1,18,900 per 10 grams in the previous market session. 
"Gold prices surged as investors turned jittery amid looming prospects of a US government shutdown after talks between Trump and congressional leaders ended without agreement on short-term funding. 
"This unsettled investors as it could delay the release of the official jobs report and complicate the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory," said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities. 
In addition, silver prices increased by Rs 500 to hit a new peak of Rs 1,50,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. It had surged Rs 7,000 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,50,000 per kg on Monday. 
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 97.80, lower by 0.10 per cent, further lent support to the bullion prices. 
Globally, bullion prices retreated from record highs to trade lower as investors booked profits on elevated levels. 
Spot gold fell 0.55 per cent to $3,813.14 per ounce. It hit a record high of $3,871.72 per ounce in the intraday session. 
Spot silver dipped 1.51 per cent to trade at $46.22 per ounce in the overseas markets. 
"The yellow metal hit a fresh record high of $3,871 per ounce and is currently trading with a loss at $3,818 per ounce as traders booked profits on elevated levels," said Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities and Currencies at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,15,470

Opec+ likely to approve another crude oil output hike in November

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,14,890, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,43,100

Oil prices climb over 4% as Russia curbs fuel exports amid Ukraine attacks

Platinum: Gold's elder cousin poised for a comeback

Topics :Commodity NewsGold

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story