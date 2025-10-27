Monday, October 27, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Gold loan or gold overdraft? Know the smarter way to borrow against gold

Gold loan or gold overdraft? Know the smarter way to borrow against gold

Gold loans offer structure, overdrafts offer flexibility. Here's how to pick the smarter way to borrow against your gold.

gold loan, gold financing, gold financier

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Many Indians pledge their gold jewellery to meet short-term financial needs, but choosing between a gold loan and a gold overdraft can be confusing. While both are secured against gold, their structure, cost, and suitability differ significantly. Experts say the smarter choice depends on how disciplined and goal-oriented your borrowing is.
 

How do the two differ?

A gold loan gives you a lump-sum amount against pledged jewellery with a defined repayment schedule, usually EMIs or a single bullet payment. “Interest rates for organised lenders hover around 8–9 per cent per annum,” says Kundan Shahi, founder, Zavo, a loan repayments platform. “If you borrow a fixed sum and repay on time, the total cost remains predictable and often lower.”
 
 
A gold overdraft, on the other hand, works like a credit line. You can withdraw and repay within your sanctioned limit, paying interest only on the amount actually used. Shravan Shetty, managing director, Primus Partners, explains, “Gold overdrafts provide flexibility in the amount drawn and repayment schedule. Given that flexibility, interest rates are typically higher than gold loans.”
 

When flexibility can backfire?

Shahi cautions that overdrafts demand more discipline, “Many borrowers pay only interest and leave the principal untouched, which prolongs debt and raises cost.” He advises treating overdrafts like term loans, borrowing only what’s needed, setting a repayment plan, and maintaining a buffer for gold price fluctuations.
 
Shetty agrees, warning that “overuse or delayed payments can lead to higher costs, and borrowers must track gold rates to stay aware of how much additional they can draw.”

Also Read

Muthoot and Manappuram Finance shares in focus

Muthoot, Manappuram Fin shares fall as much as 5% as gold prices retreat

RBI

RBI tightens gold loan rules: What changes in repayment, valuation, auction

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI eases small business loan rules, expands lending scope against gold

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance shines in Q1FY26 with strong AUM, margin, gold loan growthpremium

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

Muthoot, Manappuram can rally more despite up to 55% rise in 2025: Analystspremium

 

Tenure and risk considerations

Gold loans typically run for 6–24 months, while overdrafts are revolving facilities reviewed periodically. Both follow a regulatory cap of 75 per cent loan-to-value (LTV). However, Shahi notes that “if gold prices fall, banks may revalue collateral and ask overdraft users to repay part of the outstanding to maintain LTV — making overdrafts riskier.”
 

The smarter choice

If your borrowing need is one-time and your repayment plan clear, a gold loan offers structure and predictability. For those requiring ongoing access to funds, such as small traders managing uneven cash flow, a gold overdraft can offer flexibility, provided it’s used with discipline.
 
In short, both options unlock the value of your gold but the right choice depends on your purpose, repayment ability, and financial discipline.

More From This Section

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Missed something in your ITR? You can still correct it with ITR-U

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Is your financial advisor legit? Here's how to check Sebi registration

Scam

Beware of 'India Post Chhath Puja Subsidy' message, govt warns of scam

Gold and silver

Should you shift more savings into gold as stock market underperforms?

succession_planning, family assets, inheritance planning

Daughters have no legal claim in property if their father died before 1956

Topics : gold loans gold loan BS Web Reports Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon