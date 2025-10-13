Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,25,070; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,79,900

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:33 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dropped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,070, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,79,900.
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,640.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,070 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,25,450 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,220.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,14,990.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,790.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,79,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,89,900.
US gold prices climbed to a record high on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand on fresh US-China trade concerns, while broader economic and political uncertainties and expectations of further US interest rate cuts also lent support. Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $4,043.14 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $4,059.30 earlier in the day.
US gold futures for December delivery gained 1.5 per cent to $4,059.60.
Non-yielding bullion has surged 54 per cent year-to-date, driven by geopolitical risks, central bank purchases, exchange-traded fund inflows, US rate-cut expectations, and tariff-related economic concerns.
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $50.31 per ounce, platinum rose 2.6 per cent to $1,628.5 and palladium gained 2.1 per cent to $1,434.75. Goldman Sachs said on Sunday that silver prices were expected to rise in the medium term due to private investment flows, but warned of heightened near-term volatility and downside risks compared to gold.
(with inputs from Reuters)
