Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,29,430; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,90,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,29,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,90,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,18,640.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,430 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,30,090 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,580.

ALSO READ: Gold edges higher as US Federal Reserve prepares to announce rate cut In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,18,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,19,990 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,790. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,90,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,99,100. US gold inched lower on Wednesday, as the dollar rose after a US jobs report indicated a stronger-than-expected labor market, pressuring prices, ahead of a widely anticipated rate cut at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.