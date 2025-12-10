Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,29,430; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,90,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,29,430; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,90,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,18,640

Gold
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,580 | Image: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 7:32 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,29,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,90,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,18,640.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,430 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,30,090 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,580.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,18,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,19,990 in Chennai. 
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,790.
               
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,90,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,99,100.
 
US gold inched lower on Wednesday, as the dollar rose after a US jobs report indicated a stronger-than-expected labor market, pressuring prices, ahead of a widely anticipated rate cut at the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
 
Spot gold edged down 0.1 per cent to $4,207.39 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT.
 
US gold futures for February delivery were steady at $4,236.60 per ounce.
 
Spot silver climbed to 0.5 per cent to an all-time high of $61.02 per ounce after having crossed the $60 threshold on Tuesday. Elsewhere, platinum lost 1 per cent to $1,672.70, while palladium fell 1 per cent at $1,491.0.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

