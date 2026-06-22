Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,46,070; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,46,070; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,890

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,220 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 8:16 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,46,070, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,890. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,070 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,48,360 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,220.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,33,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,35,990 in Chennai.
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,040. 
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900. 
 
US gold prices rose over 1 per cent on Monday, rebounding from a more than one-week low hit in the previous session, as Brent crude oil prices fell after Iran claimed progress in US-Iran peace talks, easing concerns around inflation and higher interest rates.
 
Spot gold was up 1.2 per cent at $4,209.03 per ounce, as of 0112 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.5 per cent to $4,225.80. 
 
Spot silver rose 2.6 per cent to $66.60 per ounce, platinum gained 1.3 per cent to $1,684.85, and palladium was up 1.5 per cent at $1,276.88.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silverGold safe haven

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 8:16 AM IST

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