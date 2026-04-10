Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,51,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,51,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,840

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,620 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 8:07 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,51,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,840. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,470 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,52,720 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,620.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,990 in Chennai.
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,990.  
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900.
 
US gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, but the metal remained on course for a third consecutive weekly gain as renewed US-Iran ceasefire optimism softened inflation fears and expectations for higher US interest rates.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,755.84 per ounce by 0055 GMT. The metal, however, has gained 1.8 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.8 per cent to $4,779.20. 
 
Spot gold has fallen about 10 per cent since the US-Israel conflict with Iran erupted on February 28, highlighting sharp swings in investor sentiment during the ongoing crisis.
 
Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $75.11 per ounce, platinum lost 1.2 per cent to $2,077.67, and palladium fell 1.1 per cent to $1,540.03.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver Pricesbulliongold silver demand

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

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