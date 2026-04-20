Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,770; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,770, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,770 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,56,650 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,920.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,42,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,43,590 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Amid tight budgets, gold shines this Akshaya Tritiya on demand boost In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,940. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,79,900. US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday as the dollar firmed, while uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks pushed oil prices higher and revived inflation fears.