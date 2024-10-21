Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a fall of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 79,410.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,560.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,790.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,920.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad at Rs 99,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.

US gold prices extended gains and scaled another record high on Monday, steered by elevated Middle East tensions and US election uncertainty, while silver hit a near 12-year peak.

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,724.88 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,725.81 earlier in the session. US gold futures was 0.4 per cent higher to $2,740.00.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $33.69 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since late 2012. Silver is considered both an investment asset due to its relationship with gold and an industrial metal. Platinum steadied at $1,013.54 and palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,081.50.



