Gold prices dip Rs 10 to Rs 74,880, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,640

Gold
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,880.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 7:45 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,880 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,640.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,880.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 75,030, Rs 74,880, and Rs 74,880, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,640.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,790, Rs 68,640, and Rs 68,640, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 91,900. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 96,900.

US gold prices inch higher on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and on the prospect of a more aggressive rate reduction by the US Federal Reserve at its upcoming policy meeting.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,580.81 per ounce, as of 0020 GMT. Bullion rose to a record high of $2,585.99 on Friday.

Spot silver gained 0.8 per cent to $30.89 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2 per cent to $993.40 and palladium shed 0.3 per cent to $1,065.78.

(with inputs from Reuters)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

