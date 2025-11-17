Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's trade deficit hits record $41.68 bn as gold imports surge in Oct

Gold and silver imports surged while exports fell 11.8%, widening India's merchandise trade deficit to a record high in October, driven by festival demand, tariffs and base effects

Shreya Nandi
The first tranche of the trade deal between India and the  United States (US) in ‘more or less near closure’ and will address the reciprocal tariff imposed by Washington on several Indian products, a senior government official said on Monday.
 
“We are engaged with the US on the BTA. It has two parts. One part of negotiations will take time. The other part is a package which can address reciprocal tariffs. We are working on both aspects…The part of the agreement that needs to be addressed is the reciprocal tariffs, which will be hopefully addressed soon. There is no deadline at this point. Both countries remain in touch,” the official cited above said.
 
 
In August, the US administration imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on several Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive tariff for purchasing Russian oil. The official further said that the proposed deal is expected to address the issue of 25 per cent penalty on India, otherwise the agreement would have no meaning.
 
Last week, American President Donald Trump had said that Washington and New Delhi were ‘pretty close’ to reaching a fair trade deal, adding that he will lower tariffs imposed on Indian goods at ‘some point’.
 
Regarding India’s state-run oil companies signing a one-year deal to import cooking gas LPG from the US in 2026, the official said the decision was in the works for a long time. However, it is not part of any negotiations package but definitely as part of India’s endeavour to balance trade with the US. The move is seen as an attempt to narrow India's trade surplus with the US.

EXPORTS TO THE US
 
According to the data released by the commerce department on Monday, outbound shipments to the US grew by 10.14 per cent YoY to $52.12 billion during April-October.
 
Exports to the US witnessed robust growth in the first four months of the current fiscal due to frontloading. Thereafter, the YoY growth in exports slowed August onwards, with the imposition of the steep 50 per cent tariffs  – accounting for  55 per cent of India’s total merchandise exports to the US.
 
In October, exports to the US contracted over 8 per cent, but on a cumulative basis, there was a 11 per cent growth over September. Government officials said that major sectors driving the export growth to the US include electronic goods, engineering sectors, drugs and pharmaceuticals and textiles. Barring textiles, most of these sectors are exempted from reciprocal tariffs.
 
Meanwhile, the US has removed tariffs on several agricultural items, offering some relief to Indian farmers. Government officials said that the recent revisions removed the 50 per cent additional duties on a wide basket of agricultural and processed foods imports. While this applies to America’s all trading partners, it will create a level playing field for Indian exporters. “Our agri exports to the US is around $2.5 billion. Out of that, $1 billion is exempted,” a senior government official said.
 
The US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with $86.5 billion exports, accounting for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports.
 

Nov 17 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

