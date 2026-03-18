Gold prices will continue to rise, says Indriya CEO Sandeep Kohli

“The prices of the commodity are decided by a host of factors, including geopolitical tensions in the world, but it is not a category that customers can exit,” he added.
The brand, which was launched with an investment of ₹5,000 crore in July 2022, has since expanded to 53 stores and will soon cross the 60-store milestone.
“We didn’t adopt a metro-first strategy and opened four stores consecutively in Delhi, Jaipur, and Indore when we launched. Very soon, we have travelled to all cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru, and smaller ones such as Hisar, Gaya, and Guntur,” he further said, adding, “the demand for jewellery is omnipresent in India.”