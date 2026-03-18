Gold prices will continue to rise, says Indriya CEO Sandeep Kohli

Gold prices, which have been moving south in the wake of the ongoing war in West Asia, will continue their upward trajectory, a top executive at Indriya, Aditya Birla Group’s jewellery brand, said on Wednesday.

Gold prices had a bull run in the last two years, rising over 150 per cent, but have crashed recently as the war in West Asia rages on.

“I’m basing it on history that I think they will keep rising,” Sandeep Kohli, chief executive officer (CEO), Indriya Jewellery, told Business Standard.

Amid such a rise in prices, as much as 40-45 per cent of jewellery being bought at the brand’s outposts is through old gold exchange.

“The prices of the commodity are decided by a host of factors, including geopolitical tensions in the world, but it is not a category that customers can exit,” he added.

The brand, which was launched with an investment of ₹5,000 crore in July 2022, has since expanded to 53 stores and will soon cross the 60-store milestone.