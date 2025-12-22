Monday, December 22, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Bullion soars: Gold, silver hit new highs as global tensions rise

Bullion soars: Gold, silver hit new highs as global tensions rise

The US dollar edged lower against a ‍basket ‌of other major ​currencies, making dollar-priced bullion more affordable for overseas buyers

Gold ETF

Representational image from files.

Reuters Dec 22
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold jumped more than 2 per cent to a record high on Monday, powered by safe-haven flows as US-Venezuela tensions flared, ‍while silver also touched an all-time ​peak.

Spot gold was up 2.3 per cent  at $4,436.29 per ounce by 11:23 a.m. ET (1623 GMT) after hitting an all-time high of $4,440.21 earlier. US gold futures for February delivery climbed nearly 2 per cent to $4,471.1 per ounce.

"Support in the near-term is coming from raised geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela... Gold prices have been hovering just below record highs in ​recent sessions, so this looks like a simple textbook momentum break to the upside after recent bullish consolidation, in holiday markets with less volume," said an analyst at Nemo.Money.

 

"The obvious target for gold bulls is $5,000 next year."

US President Donald Trump last week announced a "blockade" of all oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela.

Also Read

India quick commerce, qcom market India, Statista projections, Blinkit Zepto Instamart, quick commerce growth, qcom funding India, dark stores India, online grocery India, rapid delivery market, global qcom rankings

Gold, iPhones and noodles: What India bought on Instamart in 2025premium

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,13,900

Gold, silver

Gold, silver may take breather next week on US data, low volumes: Analysts

gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,08,900

Gold ETF

Gold's outlook for 2026: Expect returns to moderate after scorching run-uppremium

In other news seen as supportive for gold, Trump could name a new Fed Chair by early January, replacing Jerome Powell, who is set to retire in mid-2026, CNBC reported, as markets watch closely amid expectations the new chair may align with Trump's push for further rate cuts.

Gold as a safe-haven asset tends to thrive during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Gold has surged more than 69 per cent  this year in its biggest annual ‌rise since 1979, fuelled by strong central bank ​buying, safe-haven flows, and lower interest rates.

Spot silver was up 2.1 per cent  at $68.55 after hitting a new high of $69.44. Prices are up 136 per cent so far this year.

The drivers behind silver's recent highs have centred on the persistent supply-demand deficit and import demand growing ‍in India over its festive period, said Macquarie strategists, adding that they expect silver to average $57 an ounce in 2026.

The US dollar edged lower against a ‍basket ‌of other major ​currencies, making dollar-priced bullion more affordable for overseas buyers.

Platinum ‍jumped 4.8 per cent to $2,067, hitting its highest in more than 17 years, while palladium climbed ‍1.8 per cent ‍to $1,745.18, hitting a near ‌three-year high.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese and Sarah Qureshi in BengaluruEditing by Kirsten Donovan and Frances Kerry)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,11,100

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,520; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,08,100

silver trading silver investment

Silver prices top ₹2 lakh/kg in spot and futures markets; gold joins rally

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,850, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,99,000

SEBI

Sebi panel to propose easing curbs on commodity derivatives next year

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Silver

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon