Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,38,940

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,33,100.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,360.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,940 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,650 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,090.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,360, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,28,010 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,510. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,33,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,44,100. US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after surging past the key $4,500-an-ounce mark earlier in the ‍session, while silver and platinum ​trimmed some gains following their record-breaking rally.