Gold rises ₹10, silver jumps ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,38,940

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,360

Gold Bar
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,090. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 7:35 AM IST
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,33,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,360.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,940 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,650 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,090.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,360, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,28,010 in Chennai. 
            
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,510.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,33,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,44,100.
 
US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after surging past the key $4,500-an-ounce mark earlier in the ‍session, while silver and platinum ​trimmed some gains following their record-breaking rally.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,479.38 per ounce at 01:57 p.m. ET (18:57 GMT), after marking a record high of $4,525.18 earlier in the session.
 
Silver prices have surged 149 per cent year-to-date on strong fundamentals, outpacing bullion's gain of over 70 per cent during the same period.
 
Platinum peaked at $2,377.50 before paring gains ‍to stand 2.4 per cent lower at $2,220.44. Palladium was down more than 9 per cent at $1,683.58 an ounce, retreating after touching its highest in three years earlier.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

