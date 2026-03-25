Gold rises over 2% on softer dollar, easing fears of higher interest rates

Gold rose more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while a drop in oil prices eased concerns about ​elevated inflation and higher global interest rates, amid reports ​of a US plan to end the West Asia war.

Spot gold rose 2.5 per cent to $4,587.09 ‌per ounce as of 0218 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery gained 4.2 per cent to $4,586.10.

The dollar eased, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. With hopes of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict, and "as USD strength eased, safe-haven demand starts to reassert. This reinforces the view that gold didn't lose its safe-haven appeal. It was briefly crowded out by the USD, and now that pressure is easing," said Christopher Wong, a strategist at OCBC.

"Near-term, gold is likely to stay sensitive to Federal Reserve policy path expectations, USD and geopolitical developments, but ‌the rebound suggests dips may continue to find support unless real yields move meaningfully higher." Oil prices fell below $100 a barrel, easing inflation concerns, on the prospect of a possible ceasefire easing supply disruptions from the key West Asia producing region. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US was making progress in its efforts to negotiate an end to war with Iran, including winning an important concession from Tehran, ​while a source confirmed that Washington had sent Iran a 15-point settlement proposal.