Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at 91,600

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,080 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,660.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,080.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,230.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,660.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,810.

More From This Section

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,600.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,01,100.

US gold prices lingered near a one-week peak on Wednesday as heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine sparked safe-haven demand, while cues on the US interest rate path were also in focus.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $2,635.97 per ounce by 0010 GMT after hitting its highest since Nov. 11 in the previous session.

Spot silver gained 0.3 per cent to $31.29 per ounce, platinum steadied at $973.90 and palladium edged 0.3 per cent down to $1,031.64

(With inputs from Reuters)