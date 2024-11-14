Gold dips Rs 10 to Rs 76,840; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 90,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 76,840 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,440.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 76,840.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 76,990, while it was Rs 77,280.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,440.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,590.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 90,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,01,100.

US Gold prices were flat on Thursday after hitting a two-month low earlier, pressured by a stronger US dollar and uncertainty regarding the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was flat at $2,573.73 per ounce, as of 0026 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Sept 19 earlier in the session

Spot silver held steady at $30.32, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $935.60 and palladium was unchanged at $932.91.

(With inputs from Reuters)