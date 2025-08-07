Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Ethereum leads altcoin rally amid shifting crypto winds: Binance Research

Ethereum leads altcoin rally amid shifting crypto winds: Binance Research

Bitcoin's market dominance declined to approximately 60 per cent, while Ethereum's share surpassed 11.8 per cent, indicating a notable shift in asset allocation within the cryptocurrency market

cryptocurrency, crypto
Ethereum continues to attract substantial inflows into spot ETFs, achieving a record 19 consecutive days of positive net inflows.
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The crypto market witnessed a historic shift in its dynamics in July 2025 as altcoins, led by Ethereum (ETH), outperformed, according to a Binance Research report. 
 
During the month, total cryptocurrency market capitalisation experienced a notable increase of 13.3 per cent, driven in part by Bitcoin (BTC) reaching new all-time highs of $123,000, Ethereum’s strong market performance due to rampant corporate adoption of ETH treasuries, growing digital asset treasury adoption, and increased regulatory clarity following the passage of major crypto bills on stablecoins.
 
"Market dynamics also shifted, with altcoins outperforming — led by ETH — supported by a record 19-day streak of positive net inflows into spot ETH ETFs," said the report.
 
This positive momentum, according to the report, was further supported by the passage of three key bills during US President Donald Trump’s 'Crypto Week', which provided crucial regulatory clarity around stablecoins and SEC-CFTC oversight. 
 
Further, altcoin and Bitcoin dominance reversed course in July; Bitcoin dominance fell 5.2 per cent to 60.6 per cent, while altcoin dominance rose 10 per cent to 39.2 per cent.
 
While Bitcoin had rallied earlier in the year and once again consolidated near all-time highs, July marked the first time this pause aligned with a broader shift in market positioning — supported by risk-on sentiment and improving macro conditions. READ FULL REPORT HERE
 
These, the report said, included the absence of major market shocks seen in prior months, supportive economic indicators, expectations of an approaching Fed rate-cut cycle, and growing regulatory clarity. Key drivers such as the passage of three crypto bills, progress on ETF approvals, and rising institutional interest in altcoin futures and corporate treasury allocations further fuelled the rotation. Adoption narratives around tokenisation and stablecoins also contributed to the strengthening sentiment.
 
Notably, in the month of July, the US passed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), creating the first federal framework for fully reserved, AML-compliant stablecoins backed 1:1 by cash or short-term Treasuries.
 
"This regulatory clarity accelerated institutional adoption, with JP Morgan expanding its deposit-token pilot and Citi exploring tokenised deposits for cross-border payments. Visa also highlighted stablecoins as complementary to its network and plans to expand support. On-chain stablecoin transfer volumes remained near their highs in July, continuing to outpace Visa since late 2024 and reinforcing their growing role as global payment rails and mainstream payment infrastructure," said the report.
 
Bitcoin’s market dominance declined to approximately 60 per cent, while Ethereum’s share surpassed 11.8 per cent, indicating a notable shift in asset allocation within the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum continues to attract substantial inflows into spot ETFs, achieving a record 19 consecutive days of positive net inflows. During the month, corporate ETH holdings rose 127.7 per cent to over 2.7M ETH, now comprising 46.5 per cent of ETF-held ETH, as 24 new companies added ETH to their balance sheets.
 
"The increase coincided with a 50 per cent rally in ETH, making it one of the month’s top-performing large-cap assets. This marks the strongest month on record for institutional treasury adoption, driven by staking yield, ETH’s deflationary mechanism, and growing preference for direct exposure over passive ETF vehicles."
 
Looking ahead, while July was largely positive, the report cautioned that uncertainty has started to resurface due to several recent developments. This includes the late-month resumption of initial tariffs by the Trump administration, the Fed’s somewhat cautious tone following its rate decision (holding rates steady with no clear signal on easing), and the need to fully assess the implications of the White House crypto report released on July 30.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bitcoin slips below $116k, Ethereum holds above $3600; altcoin trade higher

Crypto market update: Bitcoin moves sideways, ETH down, altcoins in red

Jack Dorsey's Square enables bitcoin payments for merchants; details here

Altseason in 2025: Meaning, trends, key altcoins to keep an eye on

CoinDCX joins list of the biggest crypto breaches in recent times

Topics :cryptocurrenciescrypto tradingBitcoin pricesBitcoin tradingBitcoin crazebitcoin cryptocurrenciescryptocurrency

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story